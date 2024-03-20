RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31

The RBI has also asked banks to give due publicity about the availability of these banking services on this day.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2024 8:17 pm IST
RBI issues warning against fraud through KYC trick
Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an order for all branches of banks dealing with government receipts and payments to remain open on March 31, which is a Sunday.

“The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself,” the RBI order states.

Also Read
India’s forex reserves scale two-year high of $636.1 billion

“Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday),” the order states.

MS Education Academy

The RBI has also asked banks to give due publicity about the availability of these banking services on this day.

Recent Posts

RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31
March 20, 2024 7:58 PM

GRID-INDIA makes the grade as a Miniratna company
March 20, 2024 7:56 PM

Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
March 20, 2024 7:28 PM

Ras Al Khaimah grows as new destination weddings market for outwardly mobile India
March 20, 2024 6:45 PM

Income Tax Dept tightens vigilance to curb use of black money ahead of

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2024 8:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button