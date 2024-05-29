RBI fines HSBC Ltd for violating norms

The RBI also said that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th May 2024 7:51 pm IST
HSBC

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 36.38 lakh on HSBC Limited for violation of directions on reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA.

The RBI had issued a show-cause notice to the bank, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.

Also Read
Industry hails RBI’s 3 new initiatives to bolster fintech sector

After considering the facts of the case and the bank’s reply in the matter, the RBI came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted the imposition of penalty, according to a statement by the central bank.

MS Education Academy

The RBI also said that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th May 2024 7:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button