Red alert issued for parts of Telangana; Collectors assess on ground situation

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre of Hyderabad has issued a red alert for several districts of Telangana for August 13 and 14, stated the Telangana chief minister‘s office.

Red alerts have been issued for the districts of Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, and Warangal districts.

Extremely heavy rains for 36 hours

Weather enthusiast T Balaji has stated that a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) hit Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, Krishna, and Prakasham on Wednesday morning and will fall to the South and West districts of Telangana in the next 36 hours.

According to his forecast, several districts will receive rainfall between 150-250mm, whereas other areas can expect rainfall between 60-120mm. Some areas will receive moderate rainfall between 20-50mm.

EXTREME RAINFALL WARNING ⚠️



Coming 36hours is crucial ⚠️🙏



The core LPA smashed AP mainly Guntur, Krishna, Prakasham this morning



All these CORE LPA bands will fall in South, West TG districts next 36hrs. DARK RED areas to get EXTREME RAINS upto 150-250mm rainfall in few… pic.twitter.com/AfUPg5I82n — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 13, 2025

District collectors assess situation on ground

Heavy rains have been lashing several districts of Telangana, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Adilabad and Mancherial. Given this situation, District Collectors conducted field inspections to assess the situation on the ground.

Komaram Bheem district has reported overflowing streams in Asifabad, Rebbena and Tiryani mandals, causing traffic disruptions. Floodwater has reportedly entered houses and colonies, and crops have been submerged.

District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, along with District Superintendent of Police Kantilal Pati,l visited the Thumpelli stream in Asifabad mandal on Wednesday. They assessed the flood flow, monitored precautionary arrangements, and instructed the concerned departments to remain on high alert.

Similarly, Adilabad Collector Rajarshri Shah inspected the Sathnal Project to assess the water levels and safety measures in place while also instructing officials to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.

In Suryapet, Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar inspected the Dondapadu–Jaggayyapet Road Bridge and the Bypass Road Bridge over the Erravagu in Dondapadu village, Chinthalapalem mandal, to assess the water flow situation.

He asked officials to be present on-site and caution people against going near the Erravagu. He has instructed fishermen to refrain from fishing and farmers and agricultural labourers to avoid going to the fields.

The Collector has advised setting up a relief camp at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) to undertake emergency measures.

The Suryapet Collector also inspected the under-construction bridge on the Kodad–Revuru road at Kandibanda and instructed Roads and Buildings Ramesh Divisional Engineer to take immediate steps to ensure that water from Kandibanda Redla Cheruvu flows away smoothly without stagnating at the bridge site or overflowing onto the road.

Mancherail too has faced severe effects of the rains, with cotton and rice crops being submerged, causing distress to farmers, while backwater flow from the Palvai Purushotham Rao Project entered houses in Saligam village in Kannepalli mandal.

Mancherial Collector visited the affected areas and instructed residents living in submerged or high-risk areas to vacate immediately and move to safer locations. He also instructed officials to provide necessary assistance, arrange temporary shelters, and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

In Warangal, heavy rains caused the death of an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday after water entered her hut where she had been sleeping on the ground, reported PTI. Apart from this, several low-lying areas have been flooded, including SR Nagar, Sakarashi Kunta, Giri Prasad Colony, Hunter Road, Karimabad, Lakshmi Ganapathi Colony, LB Nagar and Shivanagar.

Disaster Response Force officials, along with the National Disaster Response Force, are trying to evacuate people to safer areas.

Officials have appealed for the public to exercise caution and to avoid venturing into flooded areas and follow safety advisories issued by the administration.

Schools suspended amid heavy rains

Due to forecasts of heavy rains on August 13 and 14, the Telangana School Education Department has declared holidays for all government and private schools in Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.