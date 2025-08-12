Rain alert: CM cancels leaves of govt officials, spl focus on Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has cancelled the leaves of government officials, employees and staff for the next three days, that is, till August 15 and asked them to be vigilant against the upcoming heavy rains.

In a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday, August 12, the chief minister directed officials to take preventive measures against flooding and also asked them to coordinate with the Law and Order Police to control traffic amid heavy rains in Hyderabad.

2 months worth rainfall in 2 hrs due to cloudbursts: CM

The chief minister commented, saying that two months’ worth of rainfall had occurred in just two hours due to “cloudbursts.”

He directed the irrigation department officials to closely monitor inflow and outflow in projects, tanks, and ponds and to take measures in advance to prevent breaches in tank bunds. He also asked for information on water releases to be promptly shared with people in low-lying areas.

Electricity department officials and staff have been asked to remain alert around the clock and to resolve issues with transformers, generators, and poles quickly.

Health officials have also been asked to ensure that necessary medicines are available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and that ambulances are ready to transport pregnant women immediately.

District collectors have been asked to shift people from low-lying urban areas to relief camps and provide necessary arrangements. In case of livestock death due to lightning, the affected people will be entitled to compensation from the animal husbandry department after an FIR is filed.

He also directed that movement across low-level causeways, bridges over rivers, streams, and canals in spate must be stopped and that shepherds and cattle herders are alerted in advance, as they often get stranded in overflowing streams.

IT and education department officials have been asked to review the situation and decide on work-from-home or leave arrangements accordingly.

The CM has instructed the police commissioners of the Tri-commissionerate area to work in coordination with departments like GHMC, HYDRA, and MA&UD.

HYDRAA issues warning for extremely heavy rainfall

The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid vehicle movements for the next three days. People in low-lying areas are requested to move to safer areas.

Hyderabad is expected to receive extremely heavy rain till August 15, and the northern parts of the city will be the worst affected. Rainfall above 10/15 mm and in some places even 20 mm is predicted.

Thunderstorm warning for August 12-13

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur over various parts of Telangana from 2:40 pm on August 12 to 8:30 am on August 13.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana during August 13-17, with extremely heavy rain over isolated areas of Telangana on August 13 and August 14.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad

Heavy rains have been lashing the city for the past week, causing waterlogged streets, traffic congestion and power outages.

Videos surfaced of people getting swept away in the water, stuck at bus stands or falling into drains while HYDRAA’s disaster response forces were seen pushing ambulances and buses through the waterlogged streets. Tree felling and a partial building collapse were reported.

On August 7, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) opened the floodgates of Himayat Sagar after the water level in the reservoir reached 1763.15 feet against the full tank level of 1763.5.

Following this on Tuesday, August 12, the Musarambagh-Amberpet bridge was shut due to Musi River overflow, and commuters were asked to take alternative routes.

On August 9, several areas in the city received rainfall around 100 millimetres (mm), with Begum Bazar and Sardar Mahal areas receiving the highest rainfall at 117.5 and 106.3 mm followed by Khairatabad, Nampally, Asifabad, and Hayathnagar seeing rains of over 90mm.