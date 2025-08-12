Hyderabad: Excess water flow from Himayatsagar floods ORR

Hyderabad: Exit number 17 on the Outer Ring Road(ORR) was flooded on Tuesday, August 12, due to excess water flow from Himayatsagar.

The Cyberabad traffic police diverted vehicles and advised commuters to avoid service roads on exit 17 on ORR for a while. A video shared on social media shows the exit being inundated with water.

Heavy Water flow at downstream of Himayathsagar lake on ORR service road at Exit 17. Deputed traffic staff for diverting traffic. Commuters are requested to follow traffic diversions and avoid the service roads at Exit 17. pic.twitter.com/S6HSVjaKB2 — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) August 12, 2025

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains and issued a yellow alert till August 17. With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad on Saturday, August 9, several areas including Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy, Gurrumguda received very heavy showers, coming close to 100 mm.

Begum Bazar and Sardar Mahal areas in the Old city received the highest rainfall at 117.5 and 106.3 mm rainfall over the last few days. That was followed by Khairatabad, Nampally, Asifabad, and Hayathnagar seeing rains of over 90mm.

Heavy rains on Saturday night, August 9, resulted in chaos on the streets, as many were seen pulling their vehicles through the waterlogged streets of Hyderabad. Part of an old building near Chhoti Sara in Hussaini Alam collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, burying a two-wheeler underneath. However, nobody has been reported injured in the incident.