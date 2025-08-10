Heavy rains, thunder showers expected in Hyderabad till August 17

Hyderabad: A heavy rain warning has been issued for the Greater Hyderabad area with forecasts of heavy rains and thundershowers till August 17.

The GHMC area is expected to receive scattered heavy rains with intense thunderstorms from afternoon till night during August 10 and 11. Sudden heavy downpours are expected after a dry spell till noon across areas in Hyderabad as well.

Between August 12 and 13, a slight reduction in rain is expected with scattered moderate rainfall in various parts of GHMC.

Due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the GHMC, persistent moderate to heavy rainfall is expected between August 14 and August 17.

Cumulative daily rainfall is expected to cross 70-100 mm on one or two days between August 14-17.

Rainfall up to 100 mm recorded in Hyderabad

With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad on Saturday, August 9, several areas including Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy, Gurrumguda received very heavy showers, coming close to 100 mm.

According to Local weatherman T Balaji, this is the third time in August that rains in Hyderabad have crossed over 100 mm.

Begum Bazar and Sardar Mahal areas in the Old city received the highest rainfall at 117.5 and 106.3 mm rainfall. That was followed by Khairatabad, Nampally, Asifabad, and Hayathnagar seeing rains of over 90mm.

Heavy rains on Saturday night, August 9, resulted in chaos on the streets, as many were seen pulling their vehicles through the waterlogged streets of Hyderabad. Part of an old building near Chhoti Sara in Hussaini Alam collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, burying a two-wheeler underneath. However, nobody has been reported injured in the incident.

The heavy rains in Hyderabad on Saturday night between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm resulted in many roads being inundated. Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force officials reached the affected areas and engaged in relief operations.