Video: Food delivery man falls in drain amid rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food delivery agent fell into a drain while on duty amid heavy rains in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 9.

The incident occurred at TKR Kaman, Shaktinagar. The man lost his mobile phone after falling into the drain and his vehicle was also damaged. Speaking to Siasat.com, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union President Shaik Salauddin said, “The driver lost his mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 and his vehicle was damaged. The GHMC has issued orders asking the public to stay indoors, but the aggregator companies make drivers work for a minimal extra amount.”

Salauddin demanded that the company should compensate the driver for the damaged vehicle and to buy him a new phone.

In a video circulating on social media, bystanders are seen helping the delivery agent to come out of the drain during the rains in Hyderabad. One of the bystanders extended a pipe to the worker and said, “Take this pipe tie it to the vehicle and we will pull you out.”

The bystanders eventually managed to pull out the vehicle and rescue the gig worker. Telangana is likely going to witness massive rains for four days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert.

The food delivery agent, identified as Syed Farhan released a video narrating in the incident. He said, ” I am a Zomato rider for the past 6-7 years, my vehicle was damaged due to rain. The incident occurred at a nala ahead of TKR Kaman, Jilelaguda. My vehicle worth Rs 1.40 lakh was submerged and my phone is also lost. This is the only thing I do and there is no other source of income. I am requesting the media to help me.”

People in Telangana districts including Hyderabad are likely to witness very heavy rains during August 14-17.

Impact of LPA

As per weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, it is the impact of a low pressure area (LPA).