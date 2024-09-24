Release white paper on HYDRA, CPI urges Telangana govt

Hyderabad: CPI Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the Congress government to release a white paper on the HYDRA initiative.

He highlighted that many poor people reside in cities like Greater Hyderabad and suggested categorizing the demolitions into three groups: the poor, middle class, and affluent. “Demolitions should be carried out accordingly,” he added.

Rao cautioned that while HYDRA was initiated with “good intentions”, it may lead to several other issues in the future.

He reminded that under CPI’s leadership, many poor people had constructed houses in various parts of the city, and the Congress government should handle their cases “sensitively.”

The CPI leader emphasized the need for the government to identify and differentiate between the poor, middle class, and wealthy individuals affected by HYDRA’s demolition drive.

He stressed that the poor should be treated with “compassion” and provided with alternative housing options before any demolitions take place.

Rao’s suggestions come amid ongoing concerns raised by opposition parties regarding HYDRA’s actions and the impact on underprivileged communities.

The government’s decision to release a white paper on encroachments is seen as an attempt to address these concerns and provide transparency about the initiative’s goals and implementation.