Released on Friday, gone by Sunday: Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s new movie, Satluj, which was released on ZEE5 on July 3, is no longer available in India.

This was announced in an official statement shared by the OTT platform on Instagram. It cited “current developments” as the reason for the pause “until further notice” without elaborating, while thanking its viewers for the overwhelming response.

“Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon,” read the post.

“At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives,” read the statement.

With its earlier title of “Punjab ’95”, the movie was slated for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025, without any cuts, except in India. But that release also did not happen.

It ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in getting a clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone planned releases.

What is Diljit’s new movie Satluj about

Jaswant Singh Khalra

Directed by Honey Trehan, Diljit plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before disappearing in 1995.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for Khalra’s abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

It also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Jagjeet Sandhu and Saurabh Sachdeva.