Remembering Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII

by Fatima Fareeha

Today, the love affair of the Asaf Jah’s with Hyderabad came to an end, as news broke from Turkey confirming the demise of Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam, Asaf Jah VIII.

Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah, the grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan passed away last night in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mukarram Jah was born on October 6, 1933 to Prince Azam Jah (son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam VII) and Princess Durru Shehvar, in Hyderabad.

Apart from Harrow School and Cambridge, Mukarram Jah was also noted as being an alumnus of Madrasa-I-Aliya, which he had joined in the 8th grade, and studied there for a year.

At the recent 150-year celebration of Madrasa-I-Aliya, he was remembered and listed as one of the most well known Aliyans. He is still fondly remembered by his classmates.

One such classmate, Mir Nasir Ali Khan (1949 Batch), shared his recollection of him. He recounted, “Mukarram Jah was highly disciplined and rather quiet. You couldn’t tell he was a Prince, an heir apparent. He was just like any other student.” This humility, Nasir Ali Khan said, was a direct consequence of the Prince’s mother, Princess Durru Shehvar. She was a strict disciplinarian and emphasised that no special treatment be given to her children.

In 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan announced Mukarram Jah as his heir. Upon the death of Osman Ali Khan in 1967, Mukarram Jah became the titular Nizam of Hyderabad. The H.E.H. The Nizam’s Charitable Trust, grants scholarships to around 2000 students every year, was also handed to him.

Having inherited a large portion of his grandfather’s wealth, it is said that up until the 1980’s he was considered the richest person in India. He reportedly owned seven palaces in India and his assets amounted to hundreds of millions dollars.

Till the privy purses was revoked in 1971, he was officially recognised as the Prince of Hyderabad by the government of India.

Mukarram Jah later moved to Australia. After his farms in Australia were seized by the Australian government, he moved to Turkey, where he spent the remainder of his life and quietly passed away.

Condolences are pouring in from all over the city, with people recollecting and reminiscing their encounters with the beloved titular Nizam.

Harjoth Singh, a former Aliyan, shared a memorable anecdote and recalled, “I still remember my handshake with H.E.H Mir Barkat Ali Khan, in 1960 at the Madrasa-I-Aliya Annual Day function. He gave me an Oxford dictionary, a prize for getting the first place for General Proficiency in eight grade. I will never forget that handshake. May God bless his soul.”

My God bless his soul, indeed.

Mukarram Jah was married five times and is survived by two sons and three daughters and his widow, Princess Ayesha.

H.E.H. Mukarram Jah is to be laid to rest in Hyderabad, a final tribute to his homeland, with his children expected to arrive on Tuesday.

His final rituals will take place at the Chowmahalla Palace followed by burial at the Asaf Jahi tombs.

Fatima Fareeha is an IT professional with a Bachelors’ degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology. With a passion for writing, having served as editorial team member during school and Head Editor of yearly magazine in college.