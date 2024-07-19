Repair work on Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train track

Gonda: Workers during repair work on a railway track after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment on Thursday, in Gonda district, Friday, July 19, 2024. The death toll in the derailment has risen to four, while 31 people were injured in the incident, an official said on Friday. (PTI Photo) Gonda: Workers during repair work on a railway track after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment on Thursday, in Gonda district, Friday, July 19, 2024. The death toll in the derailment has risen to four, while 31 people were injured in the incident, an official said on Friday. (PTI Photo) Gonda: Workers cut a railway track after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment on Thursday that happened between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital Lucknow, in Gonda district, Friday, July 19, 2024. The death toll in the derailment has risen to four, while 31 people were injured in the incident, an official said on Friday. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar)