Restoration of Article 370 remains NC’s core agenda: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah said the restoration of Article 370 remains the core agenda of the party, and “there is no question of stepping back from this struggle”.

He also said that the dual government system in Jammu and Kashmir is not detrimental to the growth of the Union territory.

Addressing a gathering in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Monday, April 27, Abdullah reaffirmed the party’s core stand on protecting the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre in 2019.

“The foundation of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference rests on its sincere and selfless cadre, as well as the immense sacrifices of Kashmir’s martyrs. These martyrs laid down their lives for the dignity, self-respect and freedom of the people from centuries of oppression and subjugation,” he said.

The NC chief said the first democratically elected government of his party granted constitutional and democratic rights to the people and brought a historic transformation through land ownership rights.

“Under the leadership of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, landmark reforms significantly reduced poverty, deprivation, and illiteracy, enabling ordinary citizens, who had tilled the land for years without fair compensation, to become landowners overnight,” he said.

These reforms, he added, transformed the lives of the poor and laid the foundation for a more prosperous and stable society.

He said, “Sher-e-Kashmir not only empowered the people but also secured internal autonomy for the state.”

“However, he said these constitutional protections were gradually eroded one by one in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner and whatever remained was fully abolished in 2019, with the active support of the People’s Democratic Party,” Abdullah said.

Warning against misleading narratives, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said the restoration of Article 370 remains the core agenda of the NC and “there is no question of stepping back from this struggle”.

The party will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under all circumstances, he said.

Asserting that the party is consistently raising the issue of restoring democratic and constitutional rights at every platform, he said the urgent restoration of statehood is essential for enabling an elected government to function effectively and take key decisions without unnecessary obstacles.

“A dual system of governance in a sensitive region like Jammu and Kashmir could lead to instability and chaos. In a democracy, a government elected by an overwhelming majority cannot be ignored, nor can hurdles be justified in its functioning,” he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised restoration of statehood soon after elections, but more than a year and a half has passed since the formation of the elected government.

“The Centre must fulfil its commitment without further delay,” he said, and pointed out that the Supreme Court has also directed the Centre to restore statehood at the earliest, “leaving no justification for continued delay”.