Restrictions near SSC supplementary exam centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have imposed restrictions around SSC advanced supplementary exam centres.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh, IPS, issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Restrictions around SSC exam centres in Hyderabad

As per the order, gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited within a 200-metre radius of all SSC advanced supplementary examination centres located under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The examinations are scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 12, 2026.

The restrictions have been imposed to prevent disturbances, maintain peace, and avoid any obstruction.

Xerox, internet centres to remain closed

The order also states that photocopy (Xerox) shops and internet centres located within 100 metres of the examination centres will remain closed during the examination period.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable on police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, education department flying squad members and funeral processions.

Cyberabad Police have warned that anyone violating the restrictions will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law.