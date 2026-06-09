Revanth alleges ‘seat chori’ after Congress RS nomination rejected

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, June 9, alleged that the rejection of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination in Madhya Pradesh was a “conspiracy” by the BJP.

Natarajan is AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana.

After “vote chori” and SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls), the saffron party was now resorting to “seat chori”, the CM charged in a post on X.

I condemn the conspiracy by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which resulted in the rejection of Ms Meenakshi Natarajan Ji’s Rajya Sabha nomination. After #VoteChori and #SIR , they are now resorting to Seat Chori.



This is an assault on democracy. People’s voices are being stifled.… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 9, 2026

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“I condemn the conspiracy by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which resulted in the rejection of Ms Meenakshi Natarajan Ji’s Rajya Sabha nomination. After #VoteChori and #SIR , they are now resorting to Seat Chori,” he said.

“This is an assault on democracy. People’s voices are being stifled. This is a dark day for Indian democracy and needs to be condemned by all citizens. We will all fight for justice,” Reddy said.

The upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with the nomination of Natarajan being rejected on charges of concealing information about a case in the affidavit.

A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.