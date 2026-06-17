Revanth Reddy reviews bullet train corridors, Warangal Airport plans

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister suggested several changes to improve connectivity and promote tourism.

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Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy declares that Congress won't seek re-election in the next assembly elections if meters are fitted to borewell motors, or if 24 hours free power supply for farming in stalled, which are BRS' allegations against the state government.
A Rervanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the proposed bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, along with plans for the development of Warangal Airport.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister suggested several changes to improve connectivity and promote tourism.

For the Hyderabad-Pune bullet train corridor, he proposed setting up a railway station near Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district. Discussions were also held on improving transport links between Ananthagiri and Hyderabad’s IT hub.

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For the Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor, Revanth Reddy recommended establishing a station at Bharat Future City. He also stressed the importance of providing stations near Nallamala, close to Mannanur, and near Somasila.

The Chief Minister also proposed developing Shamshabad as a major bullet train hub for the region.

During the meeting, officials reviewed plans for the proposed Warangal Airport. Revanth Reddy directed that the airport’s design should reflect the rich heritage of the Kakatiya Empire.

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The meeting also discussed the creation of a large island in front of the airport and the installation of statues of Rudrama Devi, Rudradeva and a massive Nandi statue as part of the design concept.

Officials were instructed to hold discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the airport’s design and development plans.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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