Revanth Reddy reviews bullet train corridors, Warangal Airport plans

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the proposed bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, along with plans for the development of Warangal Airport.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister suggested several changes to improve connectivity and promote tourism.

For the Hyderabad-Pune bullet train corridor, he proposed setting up a railway station near Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district. Discussions were also held on improving transport links between Ananthagiri and Hyderabad’s IT hub.

For the Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor, Revanth Reddy recommended establishing a station at Bharat Future City. He also stressed the importance of providing stations near Nallamala, close to Mannanur, and near Somasila.

The Chief Minister also proposed developing Shamshabad as a major bullet train hub for the region.

During the meeting, officials reviewed plans for the proposed Warangal Airport. Revanth Reddy directed that the airport’s design should reflect the rich heritage of the Kakatiya Empire.

The meeting also discussed the creation of a large island in front of the airport and the installation of statues of Rudrama Devi, Rudradeva and a massive Nandi statue as part of the design concept.

Officials were instructed to hold discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the airport’s design and development plans.