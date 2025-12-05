Revanth says no shortage of funds for development of Osmania University

Press Trust of India | Posted by Saleha Fatima | Published: 5th December 2025 5:24 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy discuses Osmania University development works with officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government would undertake development works at the century-old Osmania University (OU) here and the availability of funds is not a constraint for the works.

Reddy, who held a meeting with the officials of government and the OU, said he would visit the university on December 10 to inspect the hostels and academic blocks.

He told officials to take steps to conserve the historic and heritage buildings in the university and to build new buildings instead of carrying out repairs to the ones which do not have any historical significance, an official release said.

Memory Khan Seminar

The CM asked the officials to conserve the existing waterbodies in the university and to explore the possibility of setting up new water resources on the premises.

He suggested that funds under urban forestry be utlised for carrying out works in the forest area at the university.

Reddy instructed the officials to build new hostels and academic buildings in such a way that they would able to accommodate more students.

The CM also told the officials to take suggestions from the students and teaching staff by arranging drop boxes on the campus, it added.

