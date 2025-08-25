CM Revanth inaugurates new hostel buildings at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 25 inaugurated three new hostels at the Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The newly inaugurated buildings include boys’ and girls’ hostels. Reddy also laid the foundation stone for a new digital library.

He became the first CM to step onto the campus of the historic Osmania University since the formation of the state. Former CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had avoided the university after students opposed his entry in 2015, amid discontent over jobs.

Speaking after the inauguration, Reddy said, “Osmania University has shaped the careers of politicians and IPS officers like CV Anand.” He added that since coming to power, the Congress has focused on strengthening the education sector and transforming the university into a hub for research.

Speaking of renaming universities in Telangana, Reddy said, “We renamed some colleges and universities to honour those who freed us from the Nizam and Razakars.” The chief minister added that students in Telangana are getting addicted to drugs. “I urge students not to fall prey to drugs. The educational institutes must prevent drug abuse on campus,” he added.

He stressed that education is essential for the growth of people. “Look at the vice chancellor, principal and other officials present here. They are examples of how education can uplift us,” he added.

Reddy further said that the Telangana government has allocated Rs 500 crore for Veeranari Chakali Ilamma University for women.

1000 cr to be allocated to OU

“Form a committee to decide on the requirements of Osmania University, and we will provide the funds. This university defines the character of Telangana,” Reddy said, adding that the university will be on par with Oxford University.

He said that a meeting will be held near the Arts College in Osmania University in December; he added that Rs 1000 crore will be allocated to the university. “I am asking the police commissioner and Telangana DGP, no police should be on campus that day. Students can approach me with their demands,” he added.

He said that the Telangana government will release job notifications according to the requirements across the government departments.

Taking a dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KTR, Reddy said, “There are people who try to mislead the students. He is feeling hurt since he is not in power.”

The CM said that the Opposition has criticised the government regarding various policies. “When HYDRAA was established for rooting out encroachments. They questioned its relevance. When EAGLE was formed to address the drug menace, they questioned its role,” the CM added.

The two new hostels, constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore, can accommodate 1,200 students, while the two proposed hostels, to be built with financial support from the Tribal Welfare department, can house 300 students.

Currently, there are 25 hostels on the university campus which accommodate 7,223 students. The digital library will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Revanth also inaugurated the CM Research Fellowship, along with a scheme to provide financial assistance to students undertaking foreign study tours.