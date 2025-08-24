Hyderabad to be global MedTech hub, says Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, August 24, assured end-to-end support for innovation in medical products using BioDesign, with the state government being a proactive partner.

He said Hyderabad rose from manufacturing to innovation in Biotech, Pharma and Medical Technology.

Speaking at the Biodesign Innovation Summit held at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, CM Revanth said the city has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development and industry partnerships, and as a result has a great workforce. Advocating for indigenous innovation to solve India’s medical needs, he said that innovators and researchers will have access to Telangana’s historical medical data, while strictly following data privacy.

We will connect you to academic institutions, research, innovation bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations, he explained. “For many years, our best minds were solving problems of other countries and time has now come when we must use our intelligence for helping our people, he said.

Highlighting that Telangana is now a hub for India’s Life Sciences, he said medical devices and technology are crucial for the state.

The state saw investments in diagnostic devices, imaging technologies, implants, surgical equipment and digital health solutions, he said.

By 2034, Telangana will become a USD 1 trillion economy and by 2047, we will become a USD 3 trillion state, the CM Revanth said.

He congratulated AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy for the initiative to conduct research using BioDesign in MedTech. BioDesign is a methodology that aims at solving unmet clinical needs into practical healthcare solutions, by not just innovating for creating devices but also validating the solutions clinically, and scaling through manufacturing.

Telangana established India’s largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur with more than 60 global and domestic companies already operating. It has the best infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing, he added.

Commending local startups, MSMEs and companies for the good work, the Chief Minister said this ecosystem makes Hyderabad a unique vibrant destination.