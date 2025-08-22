Hyderabad to host South India’s biggest CSR Summit on November 8

Hyderabad: The official poster for South India’s largest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit was unveiled on Thursday by Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at his chambers in Hyderabad.

The summit, scheduled for November 8, will bring together corporate leaders, CSR professionals, policymakers, and development experts from across South India. Discussions will focus on sustainable development, social innovation, and building collaborative partnerships.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Venkat Reddy welcomed the decision to host the event in Hyderabad. He said CSR has a key role in nation-building and stressed the need for greater participation from different sectors to achieve meaningful social impact.

The poster release was also attended by Pratheek Foundation CEO Gonareddy, event licensee Adudodla Vinil Reddy, and former minister Jeevan Reddy, who pledged their support to make the summit a landmark event in the CSR space.

According to the organisers, the summit will serve as a platform to showcase innovative CSR projects, share best practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration aimed at advancing inclusive and sustainable growth.