RJD workers guard Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi’s bungalow with sticks

Patna: RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav alongside other party workers on Saturday, June 6, sat outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, claiming that the party’s top leaders “returned” the security cover provided to them by the NDA government in the state. This came after the state government reviewed and removed the leaders’ Z-plus security cover.

Yadav, a former MLA, sat in front of the gate of the 10, Circular Road bungalow, alleging that the proverbial first family of his party was indignant over “repeated insults by the government” and the RJD rank and file would, therefore, take care of their security needs on their own.

The high drama unfolded two days after the state home department announced that the security cover provided to Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad, both former CMs, and their family members, including younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was being downgraded.

Patna, Bihar: After the Bihar government withdrew the Z-plus security cover of former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav following a review of VIP security arrangements in the state, Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav removed their remaining security personnel. RJD… pic.twitter.com/Pj0tbw8Ttu — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2026

Notably, the updated security arrangement of the veterans included two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car.

“The government wants our leaders to be killed. But we will try to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted again and again, be it in the name of security or accommodation,” Shakti Yadav fumed.

Lalu Yadav’s security downgraded

Notably, the downgrading of security cover came barely a week after the 10, Circular Road bungalow was allotted to BJP leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram, prompting an indignant Rabri Devi to challenge Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary that he get the bungalow, occupied by her for two decades, by “force”.

Meanwhile, leaders of the NDA chided the opposition party for making a fuss over the issue and said that the decision taken by the government should be “respected”.

“There is a security committee formed across the state which makes the decisions. And Rabri Devi and Lalu Ji are both receiving the security entitled to them as former chief ministers. What’s the problem?”, said Sanjay Saraogi, state BJP president who is also a former minister.

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that security is allocated in different categories based on the level of threat a politician faces.

“Rabri Ji is no exception. She should respect the state government’s decision,” he added.