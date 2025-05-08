Rohit’s aim is to win the 2027 ODI World Cup: Childhood coach Dinesh Lad

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has quietly drawn the curtain on his Test career, but his story in Indian cricket is far from over.

In what could be the final chapter of a glittering career, the batting stalwart is now fully focused on the 50-over format and bringing glory to the country in the 2027 ODI World Cup, his childhood coach Dinesh Lad has said.

Rohit recently added the Champions Trophy to his cabinet to go with the T20 World Cup title India won under his captaincy last year as the veteran emerged as one of the most successful skippers the country has produced.

Lad feels Rohit would like to bow out on a high by winning the ODI World Cup, which has eluded India since 2011 when the team led by MS Dhoni lifted the trophy.

“His (Rohit’s) aim is to win the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire,” Lad told