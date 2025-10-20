Rowdy sheeter Riyaz shot dead while trying to flee Nizamabad govt hospital

Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter Riyaz, who was in Telangana police custody, was shot dead on Monday, October 20, while trying to escape from a government hospital.

Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy confirmed the news on his X post. The officer said that Riyaz tried to seize a weapon and opened fire at the officers station at the hospital.

“Police made intense efforts to capture Riyaz, but he tried to seize a weapon from them and fire at the officers. During the police’s efforts to stop him, Riyaz died,” the X post reads.

The previous day, Telangana police arrested Riyaz, 24, while on the run after allegedly fatally stabbing 48-year-old Nizamabad police constable E Pramod.

The rowdy sheeter, with over 30 cases registered against him across districts, attacked the constable with a knife while he was being taken to the Central Crime Station (CCS) in connection with a bike theft case. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The brutal murder of the constable sent shockwaves across the state, prompting the Telangana police to launch a massive hunt for Riyaz.

After committing the crime, Riyaz hid in a lorry cabin on the outskirts of Sarampur village for two days.

Based on a tip-off, nine police teams set up a picket line for 25 kilometers in the vicinity and started searching, making it difficult for the rowdy sheeter to escape.

Riyaz tried to escape but was shot and eventually arrested.

