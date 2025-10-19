Constable Pramod murder: Telangana police arrests rowdy-sheeter Riyaz

Hyderabad: The Telangana police, on Sunday, October 19, arrested rowdy sheeter Riyaz, who was on the run after stabbing 48-year-old Constable Pramod to death.

Riyaz was hiding in a lorry cabin on the outskirts of Sarampur village for two days. Based on a tip off, nine police teams set up a picket line for 25 kilometers in the vicinity and started searching, making it difficult for the rowdy sheeter to escape.

On Sunday, when Riyaz tried to run away, he was shot and finally arrested.

Riyaz, who has a bounty of Rs 50000, has more than 30 cases against him in seven police stations across Telangana.

On October 17, the rowdy sheeter stabbed to death Constable Pramod, attached to the Central Crime Station (CCS). He was caught in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad city.

Pramod was riding the bike while his nephew was pillion-riding, and Riyaz was made to sit between them. As they reached close to Vinayaka Nagar, the rowdy sheeter attacked Pramod with a knife on his chest. Pramod’s nephew was stabbed as well while trying to save his uncle.

Circle inspector (CI) Srinivas Raj, along with Nizamabad 4 Town SI Srikanth, rushed Constable Pramod to the Government General Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The gruesome murder shocked Telangana and its police force and director general of police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy ordered the Nizamabad commissioner to deploy special teams to arrest Riyaz.