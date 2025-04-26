Rowdy star Vijay Deavarakonda delivers surprise gift box to Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Today’s Telugu actors don’t hide their friendship. They walk the red carpet at one another’s film events, hype trailers online, and even swap gifts. Vijay Deverakonda just proved, once again, that his heart is as big as his fan base by surprising a top Tollywood buddy.

Vijay’s New “Rowdy” Surprise

Vijay opened a shiny new Rowdy Brand store in Hyderabad. Before the ink on the ribbon dried, he packed a box of fresh Rowdy T-shirts for Allu Arjun—plus burgers for Bunny’s kids, Ayaan and Arha. Thoughtful and tasty!

Allu Arjun posted the gift on his story with a grin: “My sweet brother… you always surprise me. So sweet!” Emojis exploded. Fans love a bromance, and this one keeps delivering.

Not Their First Gift Swap

These two trade presents like kids at recess. When the Pushpa 2 buzz peaked, Vijay mailed limited-edition “Pushpa” tees. Bunny thanked him the same way: “My sweet brother, grateful for your love.” Vijay shot back, “Love you, anna. Our bond stays strong.”

Big Movies, Bigger Bond

is gearing up for a massive action film with director Atlee. The rumour mill says a Rs. 200-crore paycheck and pan-India release. Vijay Deverakonda is finishing Kingdom, a spy thriller from Gautham Tinnanuri, before jumping into more pan-India projects.

Busy schedules can’t dim their friendship. Whether they’re dropping by each other’s sets or sending surprise goodies, these young stars show that real support shines brighter than box-office numbers.