RRR evictees protest at HMDA office in Hyderabad over land alignment

Hyderabad: Residents who were evicted for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, held a protest the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office on Monday September 8.

The protestors demanded proper alignment of the lands being allotted to them. “We demand that land should be allotted as per the old alignment,” said the protestors. The protest was held at the HMDA office at Ameerpet.

In August, the HMDA issued a primary notification for the proposed alignment of the 100-meter-wide Regional Ring Road (RRR) within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. This alignment spans eight districts, 33 mandals, and 163 revenue village panchayats, with digital maps and detailed survey numbers published on the HMDA website.

The public and institutions are invited to submit objections and suggestions in writing to the HMDA Commissioner by September 15, 2025. Following this, HMDA will release the final notification.

RRR routemap

This expressway will pass through the districts of Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Mahabubnagar. In the Ranga Reddy district, it covers villages across mandals, including Amangal, Farukh Nagar, Keshampet, Kondurg, Madgul, and Talakondapalle.

In Vikarabad district, it passes through Mominpet, Nawabpet, Pudur, and Vikarabad mandals.

In Nalgonda district

The Nalgonda district section covers Chandur, Chintapally, Marriguda, and Munugodu mandals; Sangareddy district includes villages in Hatnura, Kondapur, Sadashivpet, and Sangareddy mandals. Siddipet district covers villages in Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Markook, Rayapol, and Vargal mandals.

Medak district includes villages in Narsapur, Shivampet, and Toopran mandals. In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the road runs through Choutuppal, Narayanapur, Bhuvanagiri, Turkpally, Valigonda, and Yadagirigutta mandals. Finally, in the Mahabubnagar district, villages in the Balanagar mandal are included.

This wide regional ring road is intended to improve connectivity around Hyderabad by linking key national and state highways and enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

Positioned roughly 30 to 50 kilometres beyond the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR), the government believes that this new expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion within Hyderabad, support economic development in peripheral areas, and promote balanced growth across Telangana.