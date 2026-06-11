Rs 370 biryani ka wasooli: Comedian More’s show draws outrage

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, June 11, summoned comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram that the commission said appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video of the incident, the commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate and time-bound action and requesting an Action Taken Report within seven days.

During one of More’s shows in Gurugram, he had started crowd work. At that time, Jangra recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he expected sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. The lewd comment received laughter from the crowd as well as from More.

“We ate Rs 370 chicken biryani and after she asked me to drop her off at her home,” Jangra said. “Maine kaha mujhe Rs 370 lage, mein wasool toh karunga (I said it cost me Rs 370, I’m definitely going to get my money’s worth.)”

The comedian replied, “peak Gurgaon content,” encouraging Jangra to continue and even reenact the date’s sequence of events.

The video soon went viral with users widely condemning Jangra’s remarks as it pointed towards male entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media; the latter also deactivated his Instagram account.

A Gurugram firm also sacked him over his “Rs 370 biryani” remark.

Everyone enjoyed the cringe content including the host Pranit More and many women in the audience. There are ten times more objectionable and cringe contents available on YouTube and Instagram by many female stand up comedians but lets reserve all our outrage only for this 370… https://t.co/MZRQcQoU0Q pic.twitter.com/dZZ86kB3pA — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 9, 2026

NCW flags glorification of behaviour undermining women’s consent, dignity

Expressing concern over the video’s content, the commission said the “normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.”

“The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said it has sought details regarding the status of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.

The commission also sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for “promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women”.

The NCW said a hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4 pm.

“The NCW has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman’s autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India,” the commission said.

The NCW said it would continue to monitor the matter closely and expected prompt and appropriate action from the concerned authorities.

Maharashtra Cyber registers FIR against More, others

Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others over the obscene and objectionable content spoken during the show and being circulated on social media.

The three were booked under Sections 75(1) (sexual harassment), 75(3) (making remarks of a sexual nature), 294 (sale of obscene materials), 353(2) (statement conducting to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.