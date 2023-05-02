Rs 5 lakh life insurance for toddy tappers from Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced life insurance of Rs 5 lakhs for toddy tappers in the state.

‘Geeta Karmikula Beema‘ which translates to ‘Toddy tappers’ insurance’ will be provided directly to the bank account of a toddy tapper’s family in case of death during the job.

State chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a meeting held at the newly built Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, asked excise minister V Srinivas Goud and finance minister T Harish Rao and the state principal secretary to formulate the paperwork regarding this new initiative.

Speaking on this occasion, KCR expressed his concern that during toddy tapping, unfortunate incidents of accidental slips and loss of lives take place. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to support the families of the toddy workers who died in such unforeseen unfortunate circumstances.

The chief minister said that despite the government providing ex gratia to victims, it is getting delayed. “So, just like the farmers’ insurance scheme ‘Raithu Beema‘, the Gouds who live on toddy tapping, should get the insurance money in not more than a week under this new scheme,” he added.