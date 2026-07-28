RTC bus collides with school bus in Jagtial, two hurt

There were twenty-six students inside the school bus, out of which only two suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

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Traffic scene in Jagtial with buses, cars, and motorcycles at an intersection.

Hyderabad: An accident could have been avoided in the Jagtial district on Monday, July 28, as a hired RTC bus crashed into a school bus, causing injuries to two students and damage to both buses.

The RTC bus’s front was damaged, whereas the school bus had a few minor damages. There were twenty-six students inside the school bus, out of which only two suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital, while others did not suffer any harm.

Parents of the students rushed to the spot in panic and took their children home after the incident. Many were visibly shaken by the close call.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the accident occurred after the brakes of the RTC bus reportedly failed. A case has been registered, and further details are awaited as investigators examine the cause of the brake failure.

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