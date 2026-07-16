Rukmini Mallick quits Rajya Sabha, fourth TMC MP to resign

Mallick met the Rajya Sabha chairman and tendered her resignation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Rukmini Mallick in a red and white saree, smiling outside a grand building with columns.
Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallick

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallick on Thursday, July 14, resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the fourth TMC MP to do so ever since the Mamata Banerjee-led party was ousted from power in West Bengal.

Mallick met the Rajya Sabha chairman and tendered her resignation.

“I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect,” she said in her resignation letter.

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“I convey my sincere gratitude to deputy chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as member of Rajya Sabha,” she wrote.

TMC MPs Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Susmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House earlier.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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