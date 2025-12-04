Russian president Putin arrives in Delhi on 2-day visit

Published: 4th December 2025 7:46 pm IST|   Updated: 4th December 2025 8:09 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi Thursday evening on a two-day visit to further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership that remained instead notwithstanding a fractious geopolitical environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening to set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader’s nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of a rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements, including in areas of trade.

On Friday morning, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the summit.

Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet to be hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9 pm on Friday.

