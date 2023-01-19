S. Jaishankar in Maldives

Published: 19th January 2023
S. Jaishankar in Maldives
Maldives: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being received by Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid upon his arrival, in Maldives, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Male: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project, in Maldives, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Male: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project, in Maldives, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Manadhoo: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, at Manadhoo, Maldives, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Manadhoo: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar poses for a group with Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid and others after receiving a traditional Maldivian welcome during his visit, at Manadhoo, Maldives, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
