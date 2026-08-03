Saffron attire row: Pappu Yadav asks, ‘Where’s the insult?’

New Delhi: Facing allegations of insulting Sanatan Dharma, MP Pappu Yadav on Monday, August 3, continued to dig his heels in, insisting he had done no wrong.

Yadav, an Independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia constituency, has been targeted ever since he donned saffron robes for a skit he participated in at the Parliament complex, highlighting the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Yadav said there was no basis for the accusations being levelled against him.

“Where is the insult here? I neither abused anyone nor spoke against anyone. I did not take the name of any sant, nor did I mention any political party. When I did not name the BJP or the RSS, what mistake has Pappu Yadav made? The entire Opposition is fighting against the government on various issues. What benefit will anyone gain by targeting a lone individual like Pappu Yadav?” he said to IANS.

The MP also stated that he had been facing threats and intimidation following the controversy.

“They are openly saying they will kill me. Two nights ago, there was an attack on a house where children were present. What conspiracy is there in this? Everything is happening openly. On all sides, some self-proclaimed sants and goons are saying, ‘Burn him.’ Would a genuine sant ever say such a thing? Just as attacks were made on Shankaracharyas in the past, similar attacks are being made now,” he said.

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Yadav further alleged that he had received threats from unknown individuals.

The skit was staged by Opposition MPs last Friday, July 31, in front of the Makar Dwar at the Parliament complex.

In the skit, Opposition MPs, including the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, were seen placing money into donation boxes. Yadav, dressed in saffron attire, symbolically put money into his pockets to depict the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, who represents Faizabad (Ayodhya), also participated in the protest.

FIR, protests & ‘attempt’ on life

The very next day, an FIR was registered at the Kotwali Police Station in Varanasi against Gandhi, Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad.

According to Varanasi Police, the complaint was filed by several seers who alleged that the skit had insulted Sanatan Dharma and hurt religious sentiments. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under Sections 196 (promoting hatred among religions), 299 (deliberate act to outrage religious sentiments), 302 (hurting religious feelings), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Sunday, while Yadav addressed a press conference over the skit, a man, alleging he had insulted Lord Ram, threw a slipper at him. A scuffle ensued between the Purnia MP’s supporters and the attacker.

Yadav later alleged that it was an attempt on his life.

With agency inputs