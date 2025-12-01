Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently juggling two major commitments his upcoming Bollywood film Battle of Galwan and his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 19. The popular reality show is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7, as officially confirmed by Salman in a recently released promo.

While fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan take the Bigg Boss stage one last time this season and announce the winner, there is something even more exciting happening a day before the finale. The superstar will be in Hyderabad for a major event.

Salman Khan at Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL)

Salman Khan, who is the official brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), is set to attend the league’s second round in Hyderabad on December 6, 2025.

Event Details:

Dates: December 5 & 6, 2025

Dec 5: Pre-Race Day & Qualifying

Dec 6: Main Race Day

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Salman Khan’s Role: He will be present at the stadium for the main race event

Exciting ‘Book & Win’ Contest: Meet Bhaijaan

Fans also have an opportunity to meet the superstar in person. Through the special Book & Win contest, three lucky fans will get an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo op with Salman Khan during the event. To participate, fans simply need to buy their tickets and enter creatively.

Tickets are available exclusively on Book My Show. For those unable to attend, the race will be streamed live on FanCode, Eurosport, and YouTube.

After wrapping up his Hyderabad commitments, Salman Khan will fly back to Mumbai to host the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 grand finale.

With back-to-back events lined up, fans can’t wait to see Bhaijaan at the big Hyderabad showdown and of course, on the Bigg Boss finale night.