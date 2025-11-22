Hyderabad: As 2025 nears its end, Hyderabad is gearing up for a December packed with events, and one of the most awaited events is the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). The league’s round 2 is scheduled to take place on December 6, 2025 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, promising a thrilling motorsport spectacle for racing enthusiasts.

Adding major star power to the event, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be present as the brand ambassador of ISRL. His presence is expected to energize the crowd as he cheers for the racers and interacts with fans from the stands.

Exciting Contest: Chance to Meet Salman Khan

In a special “Book & Win” contest, three lucky fans will get an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Salman Khan during the event. All fans need to do is buy tickets and participate creatively.

How to Participate

Just follow these 4 steps:

Buy your ISRL Hyderabad Race ticket on BookMyShow before 30th November 2025.

Create a reel holding your ticket and say: “I’m ready to race! Flirt with Dirt at ISRL Hyderabad!”

Tag @indiansupercrossleague and 5 friends in your reel.

Use hashtags: #FlirtWithDirt #ISRL #Supercross #SupercrosswithSalman

Tickets are available exclusively on Book My Show. For those not attending in person, the event will be streamed live on FanCode, Eurosport, and YouTube. The league’s round 3 will be held at EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut, on December 21, 2025.

About Indian Supercross Racing League

The Indian Supercross Racing League is India’s top dirt-bike racing championship, designed to bring world-class off-road motorcycle racing to Indian audiences. The league aims to popularize Supercross, elevate Indian racing talent, and provide audiences with a high-adrenaline sporting experience.