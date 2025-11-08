Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan is all set to make an appearance in Hyderabad, but this time, it is not for a film shoot. The actor will be part of an adrenaline-fueled sporting event that is bringing dirt, speed, and stunts to the city for the first time.

The event in question is the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the country’s first-ever franchise-based Supercross championship that is redefining motorsport entertainment in India. Blending high-speed racing with showmanship, ISRL brings together top riders and international-standard dirt tracks, offering Hyderabadis a whole new kind of weekend thrill.

What is ISRL?

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is the country’s premier dirt-bike racing championship, blending international-level competition with Indian sporting passion. Founded to popularize Supercross, a high-speed, off-road motorcycle racing format, ISRL aims to create a professional platform for Indian riders while giving audiences an electrifying new kind of sporting experience.

For Hyderabad, which has long been known for its love of cricket and football, ISRL’s arrival signals a fresh chapter in the city’s sports culture. Hosting the league puts Hyderabad on India’s motorsport map, introducing a new kind of energy to its growing list of large-scale sporting events.

Salman Khan to attend

The highlight of the Hyderabad round will undoubtedly be Salman Khan’s live presence at the stadium. Known for his larger-than-life persona and love for adventure, the actor’s appearance adds a star-powered boost to the event’s debut in the city.

“Hyderabad get ready to flirt with dirt,” he said in a new video shared on ISRL’s official Instagram handle.

Fans can expect electrifying action as top racers from teams like BigRock Motorsports, Gujarat Trailblazers, and Reise Motorsports battle it out on the dirt track. They can also expect interactive games, merchandise booths, and food stalls.

All details

When? December 5 and 6, 2025

Where? GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

FanPark timings- Opens at 2 pm

Race start- From 6 pm onwards

Tickets- Rs. 500 onwards