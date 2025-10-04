Salman Khan’s rugged army look from ‘Battle of Galwan’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has once again turned heads with a look that fans are calling “intense and larger-than-life.” The actor, currently shooting for his upcoming action drama Battle of Galwan, was recently spotted in Ladakh’s icy terrains, dressed in full army gear. His rugged, battle-ready appearance has gone viral across social media, generating massive excitement among fans.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is said to be inspired by real-life military bravery. While details about the plot are under wraps, glimpses from the sets suggest high-octane action sequences and emotionally charged moments. A recently shared photo shows Salman pausing from the shoot to click with a fan, showcasing his signature humility alongside his fierce on-screen persona.

Fans flooded the internet with reactions, praising Salman’s transformation and calling his soldier avatar “iconic” and “epic.” The harsh conditions of Ladakh have added authenticity to the shoot, with the actor enduring freezing temperatures and tough terrain to bring realism to his performance.

Insiders reveal that this is one of Salman’s most physically demanding roles yet, with several stunt sequences lined up for the film. Battle of Galwan is expected to be a patriotic rollercoaster, blending action, drama, and emotion.

With the shoot progressing in full swing, anticipation for Salman Khan’s next big release continues to build. If the viral photos are anything to go by, audiences are in for a visual treat when Battle of Galwan hits the screens. Salman’s army look might just become his most talked-about transformation yet.