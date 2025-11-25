Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has long maintained a powerful tradition of launching his big films on Eid, turning the festival into a guaranteed box-office event. However, the “automatic Eid hit” image has started to shift in recent years, with audiences becoming more discerning and no longer giving him a free pass just because of the date.

Salman Khan released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023 and in 2025, he marked Eid with his action entertainer Sikandar, which dropped on March 30. Both of them did not perform really well at the box and minted decent numbers only.

And this Bollywood’s biggest Eid tradition might continue once again as Salman Khan is reportedly eyeing an Eid 2026 release for his much-talked-about war drama, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film has been creating strong buzz since its announcement and is said to be one of next year’s biggest action spectacles. With the shoot now nearing completion, conversations around its release date have intensified.

Earlier reports suggested that the film might arrive in June 2026 due to a packed line-up early next year, but fresh industry chatter suggests that Salman is rethinking the plan. According to Bollywood Hungama, the superstar is considering bringing Battle of Galwan on Eid 2026. It is believed that the postponement of Ranbir Kapoor’s Love and War may have opened the doors for Salman to reclaim his favourite slot.

Makers of #BattleofGalwan starring #SalmanKhan eyeing Ramzan Eid Holiday as release date , to clash with #YashBoss #Toxic and #AjayDevgn #Dhamaal4



Earlier it was reported movie will be releasing by Jun 26, however shooting of #Galwan will be completed by Dec and Film will be… pic.twitter.com/44J5FbbUGT — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) November 24, 2025

At present, Yash’s Toxic and Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 are slated for Eid 2026, though rumours hint that Toxic could be delayed due to production issues. If that happens, the stage might be set for Battle of Galwan to take over the festive weekend, possibly clashing only with Dhamaal 4.

More about the movie

Backed by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life events of June 15, 2020, when 200 Indian soldiers bravely faced approximately 1,200 Chinese PLA troops in the Galwan Valley. With its patriotic storyline and high-octane scale, the film is expected to deliver an explosive cinematic experience if it indeed lands on Eid.

Salman Khan plays the lead role of Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, and Chitrangda Singh is the leading lady. Other supporting cast members include Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Abhilash Chaudhary.