Samantha on spiritual journey: Here’s her outfit price

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her outstanding performances in films, has decided to take a well-deserved break from acting. After wrapping up her commitments, which included films such as “Kushi” and “Citadel,” the talented actress embarked on a rejuvenating road trip. Samantha looked radiant while enjoying the nice weather and listening to old Tamil songs, particularly those by Thalapathy Vijay, as she shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram.

Seeking Blessings at Vellore’s Golden Temple

Samantha sought blessings at the renowned Golden Temple in Vellore during her sabbatical. On this spiritual journey, she was accompanied by Tamil film producer Jagadish Palanisamy. Samantha looked stunning in an Orange block print embroidered kurta set from the popular brand Devnaagri, which retails for around Rs. 21,500.

Continuing the Adventure in Coimbatore at Isha Yoga Centre

Samantha continued her journey after visiting the Golden Temple, and she was seen on her way to the peaceful Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The centre is well-known for its peaceful and spiritual atmosphere, making it an ideal location for reflection and relaxation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to take some time off and travel is a welcome change, and fans are looking forward to seeing her return to the big screen with renewed vigour and creativity after this much-needed break.