Mumbai: The man who made millions laugh has now made his fans emotional like never before. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has made a powerful comeback with his new special ‘Still Alive’, opening up about his personal struggles, controversies, and identity.

Samay used the special to directly address the controversy surrounding his banned show India’s Got Latent and to reflect on his journey as a Kashmiri Pandit. From defending his bold comedic style to speaking about his parents’ struggles and his difficult school days, the comedian struck an emotional chord with his audience.

His return itself created a wave online. Samay announced his comeback with a simple Instagram post that read, “Let’s talk now…”. The video quickly went viral, leaving fans overwhelmed, many even emotional, as they welcomed him back after a long gap.

‘My father worked for years to send me to that school’

During his performance, Samay recalled his childhood and his father’s sacrifices to give him a better education.

He said, “My father’s dream was to put me in the best school in Hyderabad. There was this school built during the Nizam era, like a castle – Hyderabad Public School. It was very prestigious, and the fees were around Rs 50,000 per semester. We couldn’t afford it.”

He added, “But my father worked hard for 8–10 years, never took a sick leave, just kept grinding. Finally, when I was in 7th grade, he could afford it and sent me to that school of his dreams.”

Samay Raina opens up about bullying and loneliness

However, what followed were some of the toughest days of his life. Samay revealed that he struggled to fit in and often faced bullying at school.

He shared emotionally, “I used to sit alone in the school bus and cry the entire time. My shirt would be torn. When I got down at the bus stop, my mother would be waiting and would innocently ask, ‘How was your day?’ And I would just say, ‘Crazy.’”

The comedian admitted that despite his parents’ sacrifices, those years were extremely difficult, and he often felt like an outsider.

In an earlier conversation with Brut India, Samay Raina revealed that he chose not to speak about the bullying and the difficult time he faced at school. He shared that he held back because of the immense sacrifices his parents had made to send him to such an expensive and prestigious institution, and he did not want those struggles to overshadow their efforts.

‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Samay also spoke about the controversy that erupted in 2025 around India’s Got Latent. The issue began after Ranveer Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question on the show, which led to massive backlash online.

The incident resulted in multiple FIRs, public outrage, and even intervention by the National Commission for Women. While Ranveer later apologised and received interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court, the controversy had a significant impact on the show and those associated with it.

In Still Alive, Samay revisited the entire episode, from the show’s rise to the backlash and its aftermath while also criticising those he believes used the situation for attention.

Samay Raina’s emotional comeback

More than just a comedy special, Still Alive feels like a personal story of resilience. From childhood struggles and bullying to controversies and criticism, Samay Raina’s comeback is not just about making people laugh again, but also about being heard.

And this time, his story has left fans not just laughing but deeply moved.