Sana Khan’s first Umrah with son Tariq, newborn’s face revealed

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 5, 2023.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 11:29 am IST
Sana Khan's first Umrah with son Tariq, newborn's face revealed
Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, now happily married to Mufti Anas Saiyad, recently undertook her first Umrah pilgrimage alongside her newborn son, Tariq Jamil. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child on July 5, 2023.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Sharing their spiritual journey, Sana Khan posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, documenting their pilgrimage to Madinah. In the video, the couple is seen embracing their little one as they partake in the sacred rituals, introducing their son to the blessed experience. Fans also caught a quick glimpse of little Tariq in the video.

Sana captioned the video and wrote, “Alhamdullilah by the will of Allah we were so lucky to get right inside the Roze Mubarak. Alhmdulillah Governor Madina Munwara Ke Dawat Per Roze Rasool Haazri.”

MS Education Academy

She expressed her gratefulness to her newborn boy, Tariq Jamil and said, “It was all out @saiyadtariqjamil ki barkat that we got this opportunity.”

While Mufti Anas Saiyad shared a few glimpses of their visit to Makkah on his Instagram, Sana Khan chose not to disclose any pictures of their Umrah pilgrimage with their son.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 11:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button