Sana Khan’s first Umrah with son Tariq, newborn’s face revealed

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, now happily married to Mufti Anas Saiyad, recently undertook her first Umrah pilgrimage alongside her newborn son, Tariq Jamil. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child on July 5, 2023.

Sharing their spiritual journey, Sana Khan posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, documenting their pilgrimage to Madinah. In the video, the couple is seen embracing their little one as they partake in the sacred rituals, introducing their son to the blessed experience. Fans also caught a quick glimpse of little Tariq in the video.

Sana captioned the video and wrote, “Alhamdullilah by the will of Allah we were so lucky to get right inside the Roze Mubarak. Alhmdulillah Governor Madina Munwara Ke Dawat Per Roze Rasool Haazri.”

She expressed her gratefulness to her newborn boy, Tariq Jamil and said, “It was all out @saiyadtariqjamil ki barkat that we got this opportunity.”

While Mufti Anas Saiyad shared a few glimpses of their visit to Makkah on his Instagram, Sana Khan chose not to disclose any pictures of their Umrah pilgrimage with their son.