Sania Mirza confirms divorce through her New Year post?

Mumbai: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been constantly sharing cryptic posts on Instagram adding more fuel to her ongoing divorce rumours. For the unversed, speculations are rife that Sania and her husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik’s marriage is in trouble. Though there is no official confirmation, rumours mills have it that Shoaib’s alleged extra-marital affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha is the reason behind their separation.

Sania Mirza’s New Year post is now being discussed heavily among fans and media circles. Here’s how the tennis star, who hails from Hyderabad, wrote about 2022.

Taking to her Instagram, Sania Mirza posted her selfies and said that 2022 has been difficult for her on some occasions but she is grateful. Alongside her candid pictures, Sania wrote, “I don’t have a long and profound caption for 2022. But I have a few cute selfies Happy New Year everyone ..Ps: 2022 you really kicked my butt on some occasions but I’ve gotcha now #grateful #youcanthandlethetruth.” Her hashtag is what is grabbing eyeballs.

Sania’s post featured her son Izhaan’s pic but she did not add any photo of her husband Shoaib Malik. Netizens are wondering if Sania just indirectly confirmed her divorce.

One social media user wrote, “More strength to you, Alhamdulillah for 2022 #levitating Calendar!”. Another wrote, “True icon and fighter in every sense…deepest respect..”

Several fans requested her to issue a clear statement about her marital status. One user wrote, “Start the New Year 2023 on a positive note by scotching rumours doing rounds in the media of your imminent divorce with Shoaib. At least for your son, you should think twice even if you have anything on your mind!”

Shoaib reportedly said in an interview that the divorce issue is their personal affair and people should not ask questions about this. Shoaib made it clear he and Sania would not talk about their separation publicly.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. They were blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.