Sara Tendulkar shares memory of Sachin’s love despite injury

Mumbai: On cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, his daughter Sara took a walk down memory lane, sharing a deeply touching childhood memory.

In a heartfelt post, Sara recalled how her father once carried her in his arms despite having a fractured arm—highlighting not just his physical strength but the boundless love and dedication he has always shown as a father. Sharing throwback pictures alongside a touching note, Sara wrote, “To the man who taught me not to fear anyone, but to respect everyone, the man who carried me despite his fractured arm (and the never-ending list of other injuries), the man who continues to photobomb my shoots, and most importantly, the man who taught me that it’s important to have fun, laugh a lot, and enjoy life! Happy Birthday, Babaaaaa.”

The collection features a touching mix of present-day snapshots and cherished childhood memories. From an adorable throwback where a young Sara is seen nestled in her father’s arms—despite his visible injuries—to candid moments of the two laughing together today, each frame speaks volumes of love, strength, and connection.

One standout image shows Sara as a child being carried by Sachin on his shoulders, despite him having a fractured arm. Another image shows Sachin carrying his kids, daughter Sara and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar, now a professional cricketer, also took to his Instagram stories to shower birthday love on his father.

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday, April 24. He is receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from sports fraternity members and fans alike on social media. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, batsman Suresh Raina, and spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to X to send their birthday wishes to the cricketing icon.