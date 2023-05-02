Sardar Mahal’s transformation as tourist center expected in three months

Hyderabad: The historical Sardar Mahal located near the Charminar, is being transformed into an art gallery and heritage hotel. The project under the supervision of the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Administration Department is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Once the project is completed, Sardar Mahal will serve as a tourist center for visitors to the Charminar and Makkah Masjid. The outer building of Sardar Mahal is currently being beautified, and the construction and repair work is approximately 60% complete.

Officials have announced plans to restore and preserve Sardar Mahal, a European-style palace constructed by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900, with additional architectural works. Despite being built for one of the Nizam’s consorts, Sardar Begum, she declined to reside in the palace as it did not meet her expectations. The building was subsequently referred to as Sardar Mahal, although it remained unoccupied.

It was later recognized as a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

In 1965, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took ownership of Sardar Mahal due to outstanding property taxes.

The government’s plan for Sardar Mahal includes transforming it into a heritage hotel and an art gallery. The Municipal Administration Department has also prepared a plan to establish the Kalakriti Art Gallery in Sardar Mahal to further attract tourists. The goal is to develop tourist places such as The Charminar, Makkah Masjid, Chaumohalla Palace, Nizamia Medical College, Shifakhana Unani Charminar, Badshahi Ashoor Khana, as well as Lad Bazar and Pathargatti into a network of tourist destinations.

The government is looking to develop Sardar Mahal on the lines of Neem Rana Fort Palace in Rajasthan. To that end, artwork samples from Telangana culture will be kept in the gallery for observation, and the gallery itself will be developed into a historical museum.

Once completed, the development of Sardar Mahal will be a significant boost to tourism in Hyderabad. The historic building is located on the road from Charminar to Kotla Ali Jah, and tourists will be able to visit many other historical buildings in the area. This development is expected to increase the number of visitors to these buildings and create a center of tourist interest in the region.