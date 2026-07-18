SATA attends farewell ceremony for Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A delegation from the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) joined members of the Indian diaspora at a farewell ceremony for India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, in Riyadh on Friday, July 17.

The event, organised by the All India Steering Committee at the Holiday Inn Al-Qasr in Riyadh’s Olaya district, brought together representatives of Indian community organisations, business leaders and diplomats to honour the outgoing envoy for his service in the Kingdom.

Representing SATA were Khaja Muzammil Uddin, Mohammed Nooruddin and Yogeshwara Rao Veerapalli.

Also Read India appoints Vipul as next Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

During the ceremony, community representatives thanked Ambassador Khan for his contribution to strengthening India-Saudi Arabia relations and his support for the welfare of Indian nationals in the Kingdom. The SATA delegation also wished him success in his future diplomatic assignments.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Khan praised the Indian community’s spirit of volunteerism and its efforts to promote Indian culture in Saudi Arabia. He also acknowledged the role of the Indian business community in deepening economic ties between India and Saudi Arabia, while assuring attendees that the Embassy of India would continue serving the community with commitment and dedication.

SATA Riyadh President Srinivas Macha said the association would continue working closely with the Embassy of India and other Indian community organisations to promote unity, cultural harmony and the welfare of Indians living in Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh on Saturday, July 18, shared photographs and highlights of the event on X, describing it as a grand farewell for Ambassador Khan. The embassy said the envoy thanked members of the Indian community for their continued support and praised their role in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting India’s cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian community in Saudi Arabia came together to bid a grand farewell to Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan.



Led by the All India Steering Committee, representatives of diverse Indian community organizations and groups felicitated the Ambassador and expressed their appreciation for… pic.twitter.com/MEBBTJgeWJ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) July 18, 2026

Vipul named next envoy

The farewell comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) appointed senior diplomat Vipul as India’s next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vipul will succeed Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, who has been transferred to the MEA headquarters in New Delhi after completing his tenure in Riyadh.

His appointment is significant as he will become the first non-Muslim diplomat to serve as India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1948. He is expected to assume charge in Riyadh in the coming weeks.