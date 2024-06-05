Saudi Arabia calls for sighting of Dhul-Hijjah moon on Thursday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah 1445-2024 on Dhul Qa’dah 29, corresponding to Thursday evening, June 6.

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 5, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

If June 6 is the last day of Dhul Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Friday, June 7.

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة مساء غدٍ الخميس التاسع والعشرين من شهر ذي القعدة لهذا العام 1445هـ.https://t.co/6QZ4S1Vyt1

#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/7y7qWNtJWg — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 5, 2024

Islamic month lasts for 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar, depending on the moon sighting. But, if it completes 30 days, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Saturday, June 8.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah in which the Haj is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

This year, Haj is expected to start on Tuesday, June 14.

Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and economically capable Muslim.