Malaysian Haj pilgrim dies of heart attack inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque

A Malaysian pilgrim died of a heart attack inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, 12 hours after arriving to take part in the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 pilgrimage. He was in his 50s.

Mohammad Zuhair, from Alor Setar, Kedah, had embarked on the journey with his wife after their last-minute Haj application was unexpectedly approved.

Upon reaching Makkah on May 29, Zuhair completed the tawaf (circumambulation) rituals around the holy Kaaba.

While heading towards Al Mas’aa, where the ritual Sa’i is performed at the Grand Mosque, he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack, Bernama reported.

He was rushed to a Grand Mosque clinic before being transferred to a Saudi hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Fawzia, Zuhair’s wife, shared a heartfelt tale of their departure from Kuala Lumpur, where he contemplated the uncertainty of their return, Arabic daily Sabq reported.

She believed her husband had wished to die at the Grand Mosque, a wish that tragically came true.

The funeral prayer was held at Masjidil Haram after the Dhuhr prayer on May 31 and Zuhair was laid to rest at Syaraiee cemetery the following afternoon.

Zuhair was the second Malaysian Haj pilgrim who died in Makkah this year.

On May 24, a 72-year-old male pilgrim from Kubang Pasu, Kedah, died due to a ruptured blood vessel at a Makkah hospital.