Saudi Arabia: Indian Haj pilgrim saved after suffering from heart attack

Jeddah: The medical team recently saved the life of an Indian pilgrim who suffered a heart attack upon arriving at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to perform the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 pilgrimage.

The airport health control centre’s medical teams have provided urgent healthcare to a 40-year-old man who experienced severe chest pain while he was at the pilgrim hall complex.

He was promptly transported to the specialised heart centre at the King Abdullah Medical Complex in Jeddah.

The pilgrim was diagnosed by the head of the medical team, cardiac catheterization consultant, Dr Shatha Al-Alawi at the complex.

He underwent an urgent heart catheterization procedure due to an acute heart clot and decreased blood circulation.

Similarly, an Indonesian woman in her 50s, experienced severe chest pain upon arriving at the Jeddah airport to perform Haj.

She was diagnosed with angina due to reduced heart blood flow and elevated cardiac enzymes, and underwent a catheterization procedure.

Both the operation was successful, and the pilgrims are currently under medical observation until their conditions stabilize. They will be discharged soon to perform Haj, which is expected to start on June 14.