Haj 2024: Over 9 lakh pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A total of 935,966 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through air and land ports to perform Haj 1445 AH-2024, until the end of Sunday, June 2.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) revealed that of the total pilgrims, 896,287 arrived through airports, 37,280 came through land ports, and 2,399 arrived through sea ports from outside the Kingdom.

The directorate is committed to streamlining pilgrims’ entry procedures by utilizing advanced technical devices and qualified personnel at international ports, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Over 5,000 taxis ready to serve Haj pilgrims

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has announced the deployment of over 5,000 taxis to serve pilgrims during the Haj season.

This initiative is part of its efforts to offer an ideal journey for pilgrims. The taxis are equipped with the latest technologies to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for pilgrims.

These features include live trip tracking, e-meters, and multiple payment methods including e-payments, ensuring easy and secure access to the Holy Mosque and central areas.

If the driver fails to comply, the passenger is entitled to a free ride.

This year, Haj is expected to begin on June 14 and conclude on June 19. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

Haj is the fifth pillar of Islam, requiring every capable Muslim to perform at least once.