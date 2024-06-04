Saudi Arabia launches first int’l digital wallet for Haj, Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched “Nusuk Wallet”, the first international digital wallet of its kind in the world to serve Umrah and Haj pilgrim

This initiative was launched on Monday, June 3, by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah (MoHU) in cooperation with the Saudi National Bank (SNB AlAhli).

Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Haj and Umrah, inaugurated the digital wallet alongside several officials.

This digital wallet enables pilgrims to manage their money and expenses, supported by a banking infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It utilizes cutting-edge technologies and encryption methods to guarantee the highest security standards for its users.

Director of the digital experience at the MoHU, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Maiman, said, “Launching the digital wallet, 6 achievements have been realized at the local and international levels. It is the first digital wallet and international bank card in the world, allowing Haj pilgrims and Umrah performers to manage their money during the period of their stay for performing rituals.”

“Following this move, we have become closer to achieving our goal of developing a successful Super-app that meets pilgrim’s needs,” he added.

Dr Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Furaih, CEO of SNB AlAhli’s Digital Ventures and Payments, confirmed Nusuk Wallet’s compatibility with Saudi Central Bank’s instructions for financial security and regulatory compliance.