Road in Riyadh named after late Saudi poet Prince Badr

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has issued a directive to name a road in Riyadh after the late poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prince Badr died on May 4 at the age of 75 in Paris after an illness.

The honour was presented at the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The road is located west of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, bordered by King Salman Road to the north and Al-Thumama Road to the south, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision acknowledges the late prince’s significant national contributions and his unique poetic experience, which revitalized Nabati poetry and significantly influenced Saudi and Arab literature.

Prince Badr collaborated with prominent Arab singers like Talal Maddah, Abadi Al-Johar, Mohammed Abdu, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, and Kadim Al-Saher.

He wrote several notable poetry collections, including “What the Bird Inscribes on the Date of the Tree,” “A Message from a Bedouin,” “A Painting, Maybe a Poem,” and “Flash.”

He was known for encouraging Saudi intellectuals and artists and chaired the first board of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in 1973.

In 2019, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques honored him with the King Abdulaziz Sash.

In addition, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) honored him the same year, coinciding with World Poetry Day.